TKSS: Archana Puran Singh unleashes her Miss Briganza self, hilariously kicks Krushna Abhishek; Here’s Why

The Kapil Sharma Show has now become one of the most-watched comedy shows of the Indian television industry. Every week, the show’s content leaves audiences in splits. Apart from this, Archana Puran Singh’s reel videos also add to the entertaining factor while keeping viewers hooked. Recently, the official page of The Kapil Sharma Show shared a hilarious video featuring Krushna Abhishek and the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star. Needless to say, the short clip is nothing but a laughter ride.

In the video, Krushna has disguised himself as the evergreen star Dharmendra. Meanwhile, Archana sits on a vegetable vendor’s cart looking all glammed up. Suddenly, Krushna begins to mock Archana Puran Singh and as we know, the actress aptly gives it back to him. The joking banter continues until Archana unleashes her iconic ‘Miss Briganza’ self from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to literally kick Krushna Abhishek out of the frame.

Click HERE to watch the video

On her official Instagram account, Archana also shared another BTS video from the sets of the comedy show. It appears that actor Rajkumar Rao was one among the Indian masses who is a fan of Archana’s quirky character in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actor who appeared on the show to promote his upcoming movie also mouthed Miss Briganza’s iconic dialogue. While sharing the clip, Archana wrote, “When the super talented @rajkummar_rao surprises you by mouthing your dialogues ! #missbriganza”. Apart from Rajkummar, the latest episode also saw Kriti Sanon gracing the stage.

