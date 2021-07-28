VIDEO: Hina Khan nails the social media trend as she gets ready and glimmers in a silver metallic dress

is one of the most popular actresses on social media with a massive social media following. She is loved for her gorgeous looks and her fashion sense. With her staggering looks, the actress easily aces traditional and western outfits. Hina Khan rose to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she played the role of Akshara. But her image completely transformed after her entry into Bigg Boss 11. The actress has recently shared a rhythmic makeup tutorial and her fans are amazed.

Hina Khan is making heads turn in her new silver metallic body fit outfit along with her radiant makeup. She has worn a deep neck dress along with studded hoops. The purple eye makeup is fabulous and matches perfectly with her flawless makeup. Her hair is straight and bouncy as she flips them in the video. She is seen doing make-up on the beats of the trending song ‘Listen To Me Now’.

See the video here:

Hina Khan has also played significant roles in other TV shows including Naagin 5, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and others. The actress was appreciated for the role of Komolika in the TV show. She has also worked on the OTT platform which includes movies as well as series. She has also appeared in numerous music videos as well. Hina Khan is active on social media and loves to engage in the popular trends which she shares with her fans.



