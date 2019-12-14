Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as Kaira lit up the screens with their chemistry

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan prove why Kaira is the best couple on Indian Television. See pic inside.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) marriage for the umpteen time. The two have finally united after a long gap on the show leaving fans excited. In the show, the two will be seen getting married again now, thanks to Kairav and for their sangeet ceremony, the two will be seen sharing the excitement with the entire family.

Both Shivangi and Mohsin look glorious for their sangeet ceremony. While Shivangi looked pretty in shades of pink, Mohsin looked handsome in a dark brown sherwani. Shivangi tied her hair in a beautiful bun and accentuated it with roses. Heavy earrings and maang tikka completed her look. She kept her makeup subtle for the sangeet with pink highlighting her cheekbones. On the other hand, Mohsin kept it simple in a sherwani kurta pyjama with an embroidered overcoat. The two will be seen entering the sangeet ceremony on a truck as they dance romantically before family joins them for the ceremony. Production house shared a still from their upcoming sequence where the two can’t take their eyes off each other. The picture is too cute and full of love.

Shivangi and Mohsin will be completing 1000 episodes of Kaira in three days and their excitement is over the moon. The two have been shouldering the show for close to four years now and have received immense love from fans for their impeccable portrayal of lovebirds Kaira. The show has been in the top 10 list of TRP for months now and is one of the most loved ones too. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

