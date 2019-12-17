Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi looks exquisite in a pink gown; See PHOTO

Shivangi Joshi is one of the popular actresses right now. Her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is loved by many. Check out her latest picture right here.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the popular actresses right now. Her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is loved by many. The actress has many followers on her social media handles especially Instagram and she keeps her fans updated with her looks and videos. And now, she posted a breathtaking picture of herself in a neon pink gown. The picture is from a photo shoot and in the same one can see her posing on a white horse. We have to say that the picture is super dreamy and amazing. What do you think?

Speaking of her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the same is gearing up for a new and mega leap. Meanwhile, soon fans will witness the grand wedding of Naira and Kartik. With Vedika coming back to Goenka's house, new issues will erupt soon.

Check out the photo right below.

In an interview with IANS, Shivangi opened on several aspects including work and friends. She said, "Any profession can be hectic. It totally depends on people and how much time they make for themselves and others. It's important to make time for yourself in this industry. For example, I still go out for movies and family gatherings after I finish shooting. My close friends like Lata Sabharwal and Aditi Bhatia are from the industry. We hang out after pack-up and even chill at each other's houses when we get the time."

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More