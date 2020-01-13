Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi beams with joy as she clicks selfies with her siblings; View Pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi shared selfies with her siblings Samarth and Sheetal. Check out the pictures right here.

Shivangi Joshi, who is one of the popular actresses took to her Instagram to share some adorable selfies of herself with siblings Sheetal and Samarth. She captioned the pictures with a heart emoji. In the pictures, we can see Shivangi grinning ear to ear as she posed for fun selfies with her sibs. It seems like the photos were shot in her vanity van as she geared up for the wedding sequence in the show. The actress was all decked up, as in her series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her character is again getting married to Mohsin Khan's character, Kartik. She was seen wearing heavily embellished red bridal lehenga and traditional jewellery.

Speaking of the track of the show, we saw how Naira and Dadi are trying their best to expose Vedika who has not given her kidney to Naira. They asked her to undergo a sonography test to see whether she has one or two kidneys. Vedika also feels that Naira and Dadi are suspicious of her. As we reported earlier, Naira and Dadi will expose Vedika in front of everyone and Kartik will oust her from his and Goenka family's life.

The series was in the news recently as they completed 11 years. YRKKH was started in the year 2009 with and as the protagonists for 7 years and later Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin joined the series as the lead actors till date.

