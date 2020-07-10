  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam & others shoot with precautions in place

Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and other cast members follow safety measures as they rehearse for the scene on the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.
5937 reads Mumbai Updated: July 10, 2020 02:59 pm
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam & others shoot with precautions in placeYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam & others shoot with precautions in place
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actors Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam among others have resumed shoot for the show in the last week of June. The actors have been following safety measures and are ensuring safety for everyone. In a few pictures from the sets, Shaheer, Rhea, Kaveri are seen wearing masks during rehearsals and following social distancing while reading scripts and shooting. 

While Shaheer is seen in an off white kurta pyjama, Kaveri donned a shimmery crop top and skirt. The team is shooting for a very important twist to take place soon if the promo is anything to go by. Check out all the pictures here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ritvik Arora is yet to resume the shoot. He had previously expressed his apprehensions about resuming shoot. Meanwhile, according to the new promo, Abir and Mishti's life will be seen taking a turn after Mishti will find herself in the middle of a police case for an alleged crime. The mystery behind it is yet to unravel but new episodes for the show start airing from July 13 with a new timeslot which is 9 PM. The show earlier aired at 10 PM. 

YRHPK completed a year of telecast in March this year, post which lockdown was imposed. The show is undoubtedly one of the most loved ones.

