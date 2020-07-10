Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam & others shoot with precautions in place
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actors Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam among others have resumed shoot for the show in the last week of June. The actors have been following safety measures and are ensuring safety for everyone. In a few pictures from the sets, Shaheer, Rhea, Kaveri are seen wearing masks during rehearsals and following social distancing while reading scripts and shooting.
Ritvik Arora is yet to resume the shoot. He had previously expressed his apprehensions about resuming shoot. Meanwhile, according to the new promo, Abir and Mishti's life will be seen taking a turn after Mishti will find herself in the middle of a police case for an alleged crime. The mystery behind it is yet to unravel but new episodes for the show start airing from July 13 with a new timeslot which is 9 PM. The show earlier aired at 10 PM.
YRHPK completed a year of telecast in March this year, post which lockdown was imposed. The show is undoubtedly one of the most loved ones.