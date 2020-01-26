Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh exude charm in his blue suit at Lions Gold Awards 2020; See Pics

Shaheer Sheikh looked, who is seen in Yeh Rishtey Han Pyaar Ke, looked dapper in his blue suit at the Lions Gold Awards 2020.

Shaheer Sheikh has been the heartthrob of the nation and there’s no denial to it. In fact, when he played the role of Anant in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Shaheer emerged as the national crush in 2011. Later, he won our hearts with shows like Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, etc. And now we can’t get over his charm in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Shaheer plays the lead role in the show and every time he comes on screen, he does make millions of girls skip a heartbeat.

Recently, the handsome hunk made an appearance at the Lions Gold Awards 2020 and his exuded charm in his formal appearance. Shaheer was spotted wearing a sky blue coloured suit for the red carpet which he had paired with a white shirt and black tie. Interestingly, Shaheer made an appearance with his onscreen brother Ritvik Arora for the event. Ritvik looked dapper in his black t-shirt, beige coloured blazer and trendy trousers. Needless to say, Ritvik and Shaheer looked stylish duo as they walked on the red carpet.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh and Ritvik Arora’s pics from Lions Gold Awards 2020:

To note, Shaheer and Ritvik are working together in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke along with Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam. The show happens to be the spin off of the popular family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has been ruling the TRP charts ever since it went on air in March 2019.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

