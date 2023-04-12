PIC: Sheezan Khan pens a heartwarming poem on being strong in love, says 'Ishq me marna achha nahi lagta..'

Sheezan Khan is among the well-known actor in the entertainment industry who rose to fame after essaying the lead role in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kaabul wherein he starred opposite late actress Tunisha Sharma. It has been more than a week since Sheezan has been reunited with his family. For the uninitiated, the actor made headlines after his ex-girlfriend-co-star Tunisha committed suicide in his makeup room on the sets of the show. He was taken to custody on December 25, 2022, in abetment to a suicide case and was granted bail after 69 days by a local court in Maharashtra on March 4. The actor is getting back to his daily routine and at present, he is travelling with his sister and has been sharing glimpses on social media.

Sheezan Khan's new post:

After his bail in abetment to Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, Sheezan Khan recently shared a solo picture of him for the first time. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sheezan shared his snap and penned a long poem in Hindi wherein he spoke about not giving up and not dying in love, but instead being strong and living on in love. Sheezan wrote, "Ishq Me Marna Achha Nahi Lagta..Ishq Me Jeena Hai Toh Baat Karo..Zamane se Darna, Door Jaana, Toot jaana ishq me.. Himmat Harna Achha nahi lagta.. Himmat Banna hai Toh Baat Karo.. Haath Thaamo Ek Baar.. Nazar Milao Toh Humse.. Yun Rukh Phair Lena Achha Nahi Lagta.. Naaraazgi Mitani hai toh baat karo… -SHEEZAN KHAN."

Take a look at his post here-

A few days ago, Sheezan Khan shared an emotional video remembering the late actress Tunisha Sharma and also penned a long note. In the poem, he expressed his love for the late actress and also shared a montage of the beautiful moments they had shared together while filming their show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Sheezan Khan’s professional career:

Sheezan Khan began his acting career in 2013 after starring in the hit show Jodha Akbar and essayed Sultan Murad Mirza. The actor then starred in several other shows such as Silsila Pyaar Ka, wherein he played the role of Vinay Saxena. Sheezan Khan then starred in numerous other shows such as Chandra Nandini, Prithi Vallab-Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Tara From Satara, Nazar 2, Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar, and more. He was last seen in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kaabul wherein he essayed the role of Ali Baba opposite late actress Tunisha Sharma.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sheezan Khan's sister Shafaq Naaz to get engaged this month? Report