PIC: Tejasswi Prakash looks beautiful as she visits 'Lalbaugcha Raja' to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha

This year Ganesh Chaturthi was extra special for Tejasswi as the actress ringed the occasion with her beau Karan Kundrra. The two even dropped adorable family pictures and videos while celebrating the festival. For the unversed, Tejasswi and Karan fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they are inseparable. The two have been painting the town in red with their love.

Tejasswi Prakash career:

Tejasswi started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and others. She also participated in Bigg Boss 15 and emerged as the winner of the season.

Tejasswi is currently essaying the main lead of Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6. Some of her dialogues from the show are hit among the fans and they often use the audio of the dialogues to create reels.

