PICS: Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey meet at Arjun Bijlani's new residence; Shares a glimpse of their fun time
Nia Sharma is presently a part of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
Nia Sharma is among the popular names in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting chops and glamorous look. Nia has many friends in the entertainment industry and often shares glimpses when she meets them on special occasions. Nia's friend, actor Arjun Bijlani recently purchased a lavish house in Mumbai. Ganeshostav is very special for Arjun and Neha Swami this year as the duo also did the Griha Pravesh of their new home on the day.
Neha and Arjun were elated to share the news about their new home on social media and also offered a glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi pooja on the day. Arjun recently invited Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey to his new abode and the trio spent a gala time. In these pictures, they are seen posing on Arjun's balcony against a breathtaking city view. Sharing photos from their fun time, Nia captioned, "Inside the Taj Mahal of @arjunbijlani Hamari paareeee ho ri hai… @ravidubey2312 P.S Arjun please send my mug back."
Speaking about Nia, the actress is presently seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Sharing her joy and nervousness about doing the show, Nia Sharma said, "After 11 years, I've got the opportunity to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and it just feels unreal. Ever since the journey has begun, it's excruciating. I think I've taken my pillow and blanket to the hall itself (laughs). The first performance, the jitters, the anxiety, panic attacks, I've felt all, and after that when your performance goes good, it feels like everything. I've felt my best and I am the happiest right now."
Nia Sharma's career:
Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le and more.
