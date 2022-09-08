PICS: Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey meet at Arjun Bijlani's new residence; Shares a glimpse of their fun time

Nia Sharma is among the popular names in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting chops and glamorous look. Nia has many friends in the entertainment industry and often shares glimpses when she meets them on special occasions. Nia's friend, actor Arjun Bijlani recently purchased a lavish house in Mumbai. Ganeshostav is very special for Arjun and Neha Swami this year as the duo also did the Griha Pravesh of their new home on the day.

Neha and Arjun were elated to share the news about their new home on social media and also offered a glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi pooja on the day. Arjun recently invited Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey to his new abode and the trio spent a gala time. In these pictures, they are seen posing on Arjun's balcony against a breathtaking city view. Sharing photos from their fun time, Nia captioned, "Inside the Taj Mahal of @arjunbijlani Hamari paareeee ho ri hai… @ravidubey2312 P.S Arjun please send my mug back."