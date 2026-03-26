Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Gaurav Khanna honored with Most Stylish Actor TV award, Nakuul and Jankee Mehta win Most Stylish Couple of the Year for TV

For the fifth consecutive year, Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 celebrated the best in films, TV, OTT, fashion, and more. At the soiree hosted on March 25, 2026 (Wednesday), popular television host and reality star, Gaurav Khanna, was given the Most Stylish Actor TV award. Nakuul and Jankee Mehta also won the Most Stylish Couple of the Year TV prize. Read on for more details!

Gaurav Khanna wins the Most Stylish Actor TV award at the PSSI Award 2026

After becoming everyone’s favorite TV actor, Gaurav Khanna went on to rule the reality TV scene by winning two big shows. Known for his impeccable acting skills, he is also famous for his stylish appearances. Therefore, Gaurav Khanna won the Most Stylish Actor TV award at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026.

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Mehta win Most Stylish Couple of the Year TV prize

Television’s cute couple, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta, often take to social media to drop fun reels and entertaining videos for their fans. Be it a casual day out or a star-studded soiree, the Mehtas never fail to impress the fashion police with their style quotient. Hence, they were handed over the trophy for Most Stylish Couple of the Year-TV.

About Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026

The star-studded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards took place on March 25, 2026, in Mumbai. The fifth edition of the coveted award function was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia, and Karan Tacker. Ace Bollywood singer raised the bar with his mesmerising performance at the gala.

Among the many stars from films, TV, OTT, and fashion who were awarded on Wednesday was senior filmmaker David Dhawan, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The power-packed jury panel featured Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Mahesh Manjrekar, Guneet Monga, Ami Patel, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards Set for a Grand 5th Edition on March 25, 2026