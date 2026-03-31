Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Heartthrob Amaal Mallik wins Radio City Presents Best Reality Show Personality Male

After a lot of meticulous planning and hard work, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 concluded on a grand and celebratory note. The star-studded evening brought together the finest talents from films, television, OTT, and fashion, honoring excellence across the entertainment industry. The gala witnessed celebrated names like Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn being honoured for their outstanding contributions, alongside industry stalwarts and popular television personalities.



Amaal Mallik wins Best Reality Show Personality Male



Bollywood music sensation Amaal Mallik bagged the award for the Best Reality Show Personality Male. In 2025, Amaal Mallik participated in Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. He was the 4th runner up on the reality show. Amaal’s journey on Bigg Boss 19 highlighted a different side of his personality, making him more relatable to audiences. Known for his calm nature, he avoided unnecessary conflicts and focused on genuine connections inside the house. His honesty, emotional openness, and respectful conduct resonated strongly with viewers. This authenticity helped him win fans’ hearts, boosting his popularity beyond music and establishing him as a well-loved reality show personality.

About Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026



Coming to the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, it was an event that will be remembered for a while. The mega night saw several actors, directors, filmmakers, singers, performers, style icons, social media personalities, and content creators come under one roof to celebrate the best in business. Hosted by Neha Dhupia, Karan Tacker, and Riteish Deshmukh, the event quickly became the talk of the town. At the gala, new mom Kiara Advani made a stunning public appearance donning a brown faux leather dress. Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s fun interaction took fans down memory lane. Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Complete list of winners ft. Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Akshay Kumar and more