Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Jasmin Bhasin bags the Best Reality Show Personality Female Award
Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 honored Jasmin Bhasin with the Best Reality Show Personality Female Award.
The entertainment world was a witness to how Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 concluded on a grand and celebratory note. The glamourous evening saw the talents from films, television, OTT, and fashion, honoring excellence across the industry. The prestigious award event was attended by the who’s who of the industry including Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and many more being honoured for their outstanding contributions, alongside industry stalwarts and popular television personalities.
Jasmin Bhasin wins Best Reality Show Personality Female Award
The multi-lingual actor Jasmin Bhasin bagged the award for the Best Reality Show Personality Female. Since 2019, Jasmin has been a part of the reality shows besides TV and Punjabi films. She was seen in the reality dance show Nach Baliye season 9 supporting Aly Goni who was her close friend back then. In 2020, she appeared in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India, where she was declared as the 2nd runner up. After that, Jasmin was seen in Bigg Boss season 14, where she secured the 11th place. In 2025, she was applauded as a contestant on the reality series, The Traitors India. Jasmin was placed 6th on the show.
Throughout Jasmin's reality shows stint, fans have admired her for staying true to herself, expressing feelings openly, and forming real connections. Her positivity, relatability, and resilience during challenging moments make her stand out and earn consistent audience support.
About Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026
The PSSI 5 Awards took place at JW Marriott, Mumbai, on March 25, 2026. At the star-studded event, singer Shaan mesmerised the audience with his soulful voice. Veteran Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Arjun Rampal, Vaani Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Shefali Shah, Dino Morea, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi, and many others made stylish entries. They were joined by Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Hina Khan, Dilip Joshi, Nakuul and Jankee Mehta, Brett Lee, and more. The event was hosted by Neha Dhupia, Riteish Deshmukh, and Karan Tacker.
Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:
PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties
POWERED BY - Meghashrey
Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi
Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers
Grooming Partner - Beardo
Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles
Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM
Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited
Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1
Gifting Partner - IGP
Venue Partner - JW Marriott