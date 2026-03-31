Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Jasmin Bhasin bags the Best Reality Show Personality Female Award

The entertainment world was a witness to how Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 concluded on a grand and celebratory note. The glamourous evening saw the talents from films, television, OTT, and fashion, honoring excellence across the industry. The prestigious award event was attended by the who’s who of the industry including Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and many more being honoured for their outstanding contributions, alongside industry stalwarts and popular television personalities.



Jasmin Bhasin wins Best Reality Show Personality Female Award



The multi-lingual actor Jasmin Bhasin bagged the award for the Best Reality Show Personality Female. Since 2019, Jasmin has been a part of the reality shows besides TV and Punjabi films. She was seen in the reality dance show Nach Baliye season 9 supporting Aly Goni who was her close friend back then. In 2020, she appeared in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India, where she was declared as the 2nd runner up. After that, Jasmin was seen in Bigg Boss season 14, where she secured the 11th place. In 2025, she was applauded as a contestant on the reality series, The Traitors India. Jasmin was placed 6th on the show.

Throughout Jasmin's reality shows stint, fans have admired her for staying true to herself, expressing feelings openly, and forming real connections. Her positivity, relatability, and resilience during challenging moments make her stand out and earn consistent audience support.



About Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026



The PSSI 5 Awards took place at JW Marriott, Mumbai, on March 25, 2026. At the star-studded event, singer Shaan mesmerised the audience with his soulful voice. Veteran Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Arjun Rampal, Vaani Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Shefali Shah, Dino Morea, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi, and many others made stylish entries. They were joined by Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Hina Khan, Dilip Joshi, Nakuul and Jankee Mehta, Brett Lee, and more. The event was hosted by Neha Dhupia, Riteish Deshmukh, and Karan Tacker.



Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott