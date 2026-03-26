Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Rupali Ganguly is the Best Actor TV Female, Dilip Joshi honored with the Best Actor TV Male award

The biggest celebration of films, TV, OTT, and fashion concluded on March 25, 2026, in Mumbai. Pinkvilla hosted yet another successful edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026. In its fifth year, the event show gave a grand welcome to the winners and the star-studded audience. Among the happy faces was Rupali Ganguly, who was given the trophy for the Best Actor TV Female. Senior TV star Dilip Joshi also won the Best Actor TV Male award. Read on for more details!

Rupali Ganguly wins the Best Actor TV Female award at the PSSI Award 2026

Rupali Ganguly joined the team of Anupamaa in 2020. Since then, the TV show has been trending, becoming one of the most-loved shows. Her portrayal of the titular characters has also been praised. As she continues to deliver an impressive performance, she was bestowed with the title of Best Actor TV Female for the serial.

Developed by Leena Gangopadhyay, the family drama is reportedly a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series, Sreemoyee. Several actors like Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna, Shivam Khajuria, Adrija Roy, and others have been associated with it. It is also one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas.

Dilip Joshi wins the Best Actor TV Male award at the PSSI Award 2026

Popular TV and film actor Dilip Joshi also took home the Best Actor TV Male accolade. He was honored for playing Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The comedy series is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta for the magazine Chitralekha. Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, it is one of the longest-running television series in India.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Unveils the Esteemed Jury for the 5th Edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026