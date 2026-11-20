Fashion meets entrepreneurship as Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 gears up to bring a fresh perspective to India's fashion industry. The upcoming season is back with Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ashneer Grover among others. It promises bigger ambitions, exciting pitches and aspiring founders looking to turn their creative ideas into successful businesses. With Rs 100 crore investment pool at stake, the show will put 20 fashion brands and their founders under the spotlight.

When and where to watch Pitch To Get Rich Season 2?

Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 will premiere on December 4, 2026, on JioHotstar. With an exciting mix of fashion, business, celebrity appearances and ambitious entrepreneurs, the new season promises to take viewers beyond the glamour of fashion labels and into the stories of the people building them.

What to expect from Pitch To Get Rich Season 2?

The second season will feature 20 brands, including CHK, Beeglee, Exude, Sheczzar, October Jaipur, Naymish, Khaadiwala Designer, Fash Chat, Farak, Soup by Sougat Paul, Cee, Maalicious, Contrast by Parth, Mysthelle, Dishi, Asuka, Uorfi Creations, Eliferios, Bling Empire and Turms. From presenting their creative visions to discussing business strategies, the founders will have to demonstrate what makes their labels stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

The show is produced by FEF Studios, and will also feature prominent names from entertainment, fashion and business, including Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Ashneer Grover, Shalini Passi, Masaba Gupta and Zeenat Aman.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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