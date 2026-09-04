Playground Season 5: Elvish Yadav defends his foul language against Tejasswi Prakash, says ‘Start by empowering yourself’

Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash are currently appearing as mentors on Playground Season 5. After Elvish used the F-word during an argument with Tejasswi on the show, he received criticism online and has now defended his remarks.

Elvish Yadav defends his F-word against Tejasswi Prakash

In a recent tweet shared online, Elvish Yadav wrote, “If someone tries to create a ‘boy-girl’ narrative about me on national television, I’m not okay with it and honestly, no one should be. Dragging a gender angle into everything is not cool. I responded in the language that the situation deserved. Giving false interviews and speaking disrespectfully about my fans is unacceptable. And leaking videos from the set just to look cool or to make the other person seem wrong isn’t right either.”

Here’s the post:

In a recent video that went viral online from an upcoming episode, Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash got into another heated argument over the content creator’s remarks.

While calling out his team members for their performance, Elvish said, “Even girls are driving the car perfectly.” Tejasswi objected to the comment and called him out, but Elvish interrupted her, saying, “Shut the f**k up.”

The remark angered Tejasswi, who responded, “You don't talk to me like that.” As Elvish asked her not to interrupt his conversation with his team member, she questioned his remark, saying, “Why are you saying ladkiyan chala rahi hai?”

The tension between Elvish and Tejasswi began around Episode 18, when the mentors played a secret card game that gave Tejasswi the power to swap contestants between teams. The possibility of losing strong contestants led to a disagreement between the mentors.

During the argument, Elvish told his team that he would not want any of his contestants to leave. Tejasswi responded by questioning who would want a member of their own team to leave. The exchange soon became personal.

The argument escalated when Elvish accused Tejasswi of being biased. He then warned about what could happen if Tejasswi swapped a player from his team, which appeared to suggest that his fanbase might react to her on social media. Tejasswi strongly objected and questioned whether Elvish was trying to intimidate her by referring to his fanbase.

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