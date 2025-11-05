WATCH: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary reveal daughter Ikleen’s face on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Actor-couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary finally introduced their daughter Ikleen to the public on the occasion of Gurupurab. The couple, who became parents last year in October, kept their daughter’s face hidden from social media and public appearances until now. On Tuesday, November 5, the family visited a Gurudwara in Mumbai to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, marking the first time they revealed Ikleen to the world.

A heartwarming family appearance

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary looked happy and relaxed during the visit. Yuvika wore a red traditional ensemble, while Prince opted for a white kurta-pajama set. Their daughter complemented her father in a cute white dress. The family posed together for photographers, with Yuvika joining her hands in a gesture of respect and encouraging little Ikleen to do the same.

The reveal also addressed recent rumours about Prince and Yuvika’s marriage. The couple faced speculation about their relationship after the birth of Ikleen, but their appearance together as a family strongly refuted any claims of trouble. Recently, on actor Govinda’s wife Ssunita Ahuja’s vlog, Yuvika had opened up about the rumours. She said, “It was an evil eye. When you come into people’s eyes so much, your energy changes. I left things to god. I became spiritual and started loving myself, which helped me come out with those problems.”

Prince and Yuvika first met on Bigg Boss season 9 and got married on October 12, 2018. After six years of marriage, the couple announced their first pregnancy in June 2024. Ikleen was born on October 19, 2024. The couple celebrated her first birthday a few days ago.

Sharing a heartfelt post, Prince wrote, “Happy birthday my baby doll @ekleennarula_ I love u so much my baby. U have changed my life with ur beautiful smile, papa apke liye sab kare ge apka sab say acha insaan banane ke kosish kare ge tah ke ap sab ko respect do or full roadie banai ge mera beti fighter bane ge mama ke jaan or papa ke life. Best time hota hai jab ap mummy or papa bolte ho sab ruk jata hai I love u my baby.” The family’s public appearance has been appreciated by fans and followers who were waiting to see Ikleen.

