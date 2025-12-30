Priyanka Chahar Choudhary REACTS to ‘pressure’ of leading Naagin 7 after Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash: ‘I’m focused on bringing my own…’

After a long-awaited return to the small screen, Bigg Boss 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is finally stepping back into the spotlight as the lead of the highly anticipated Naagin 7. Following in the footsteps of powerhouse performers like Mouni Roy and Tejasswi Prakash, Priyanka is taking on the mantle of Ektaa Kapoor’s legendary supernatural saga. While she knows she has big shoes to fill, she’s ready to make the role her own. Following the show's premiere on Colors, Priyanka sat down for a candid conversation to share her journey from the Bigg Boss house to the world of Naagin.

In an interview with DNA, the actress was asked if she felt the pressure of taking over a role previously defined by icons like Mouni and Tejasswi. Priyanka looked at the challenge with a positive mindset, stating, "I look at this opportunity with a lot of gratitude and excitement. Naagin is an iconic franchise, and Mouni and Tejasswi have set very high benchmarks. I truly respect that legacy, but at the same time, I’m focused on bringing my own individuality and honesty to the character."

There has also been plenty of speculation regarding when exactly she landed the coveted role. Priyanka took the opportunity to clear the air and debunk rumors that she had signed on before her reality TV stint, clarifying, "No, that’s not true. I got this opportunity while I was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. That’s when this role came to me, and that’s how the journey really started."

Fans had noticed that Priyanka was quite selective with her projects following her time on Bigg Boss. Addressing whether she struggled to find work or if the break was a deliberate choice, she explained that she prioritized her career longevity over constant visibility. "It was definitely a conscious decision. After Bigg Boss, I wanted to be very mindful about the work I chose. I didn’t want to rush into projects just for visibility. I believe in quality over quantity, and Naagin is that project for me. In between, I also did Dus June Ki Raat and some really good music videos. I was working consistently, but I didn’t want to rush into anything," she said.

Finally, she touched upon her journey in Bigg Boss 16. Despite being a massive fan favorite, she finished as the third runner-up while MC Stan took home the trophy. Looking back at the finale, Priyanka remains at peace with the outcome, noting, "Of course, winning would have been special, but I don’t carry any disappointment. The love and support I received from my fans is far bigger than any trophy. That journey gave me immense love, respect, and a strong connection with the audience, and that means everything to me."

