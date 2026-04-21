Puja Banerjee announces second pregnancy at 39 with husband Kunal Verma, Mouni Roy comments

Popular television and film actress Puja Banerjee is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The Great Grand Masti fame recently revealed in her vlog that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Kunal Verma. Read on!

Puja Banerjee announces 2nd pregnancy with husband Kunal Verma

Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna co-stars, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, are currently on cloud nine, eagerly waiting for the arrival of their second child. Recently, the actress took to YouTube and shared a vlog titled ‘Surprise’. In the video, she revealed to her fans that she is expecting her second child. Earlier today, she also dropped a clip on Instagram, revealing “Pregnancy problems and the solution.”

Take a look:

In the short IG video, Puja made the official announcement by showcasing her positive pregnancy kit. She also flaunted her cute baby bump in a black dress. Soon, Puja showcased the multiple mood swings she’s been going through during her pregnancy. But she already has a solution, and that is some cuddles and kisses from their first child.

Puja and Kunal got married in April 2020. The TV actors are parents to a son named Krishiv Verma. Soon after she dropped the announcement video, several fans and celebs took to the comments section to congratulate them. Among them was Mouni Roy, who penned, “Heartiest congratulations.” She was joined by Munisha Khatwani, Archana Gautamm, Vishan Singh, Vandana Sajnani, and more.

Last year, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma made headlines after they were scammed by their friend of 3 years. The active vloggers took to social media to share their side of the story. This is when they revealed they lost all their savings after becoming victims of a scam perpetrated by a close friend.

The actress disclosed, “We have been victims of a fraudulent financial scam, which is a very big amount. We have lost all our savings. We have to start life from zero. We won't give up, and we don't want to give up. There is one person who committed fraud with us, and we are big victims in this.”

However, the couple is working hard to create a beautiful life, and the arrival of their second baby is going to make their journey much sweeter.

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