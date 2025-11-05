Pushpa Impossible time leap: Karuna Pandey becomes lawyer, Chirag and Prarthana clash after 7 years

Pushpa Impossible, one of television’s most loved and inspiring dramas, has entered a new phase with a major 7-year leap. The Sony SAB show, known for its emotional storytelling and realistic characters, now showcases Pushpa (played by Karuna Pandey) as a lawyer. The leap brings fresh challenges and a powerful message of perseverance, hope, and dignity, all while keeping the show’s heart intact.

Karuna Pandey on playing Pushpa as a lawyer

Karuna Pandey, who has won praise for her strong portrayal of Pushpa, shared how the leap feels like a new beginning. “This new chapter truly feels like a fresh start. Pushpa’s world has evolved, her children have grown, and her challenges are new. Playing a lawyer allows me to explore a different side of her while keeping her essence intact,” she said.

In this new storyline, Pushpa continues her fight for justice and self-respect. The leap portrays her managing the balance between her legal profession and changing family dynamics. The show explores how time has reshaped each family member’s journey while staying rooted in human emotions and relationships.

Here’s what happens after the leap

After 7 years, the Patel family is no longer the same. Chirag (Nitin Babu) has evolved into a youth leader who works for social causes and is active in local politics. His former love interest, Prarthana (Pooja Katurde), is now a disciplined police officer. Their new paths bring them face-to-face as opponents.

Rashi (Akshaya Hindalkar) has become a confident social media influencer navigating fame and independence, while the youngest, Swara (Pari Bhati), now 13, is a rebellious yet sensitive teen dealing with her emotions amid family changes.

Nitin Babu said, “Chirag’s journey now mirrors the conflicts faced by modern youth — the tension between idealism and practicality. It’s emotionally layered and thought-provoking.”

The show introduces new faces, such as Bharat Bhatia as a judge and Deepak Parekh as a senior lawyer, expanding the legal world of Pushpa. Bharat Bhatia shared, “The courtroom track brings moral dilemmas and human stories to the forefront. It’s not just about law but the courage to do what’s right.”

