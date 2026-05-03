Qubool Hai stars Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti get back together for a romantic show; Report

Television's beloved reel couple, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti have ruled over fans for over a decade. They were first seen in the Zee TV show Qubool Hai. However, Grover exited the show to focus on Bollywood. After several years of his exit, the show ended in 2015. Due to public demand, the actors got back together for Qubool Hai 2.0 in 2021.

New romantic drama in the works

According to Mid-day, Grover and Jyoti are reuniting for a romantic drama on OTT. Their source quoted, “Karan and Surbhi are undoubtedly two of the most popular actors to have come out of the small screen. Their fandom continues to be huge. Both are also friends in real life and have always talked about coming together for something special. Finally, they have found a romantic series to do together. They have started shooting for it in Mumbai.”

While details about the format of the show remain under wraps, it is still unclear whether the project will be a limited series or extend into multiple seasons. However, production is already underway. “Surbhi has been shooting since April,” the source reveals. Another insider adds, “Surbhi loved the story, which she also believes will be a treat for her fans, who love seeing her in romances.”

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti's personal front

Karan Singh Grover reportedly earned Rs 20 lakh per month during his stint on Qubool Hai. Meanwhile, Surbhi Jyoti showcased remarkable versatility by playing five different characters across the show’s four seasons. Adding a personal milestone to her journey, the Naagin 3 star announced her pregnancy with husband Sumit Suri in February this year, marking a new chapter in her life.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Surbhi Jyoti reacts to embracing pregnancy, says husband Sumit Suri is 'very hands-on'