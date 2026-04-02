Ravie Dubey Net Worth: From luxury cars to Rs 8 Cr Mumbai penthouse, inside Ramayana actor's reported Rs 80 Cr fortune

Ravie Dubey is currently on everyone’s lips, thanks to his collaboration with Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra in Ramayana Part 1. The actor’s impressive journey started from modelling on runways to starring in soap operas, followed by web shows and finally sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. As he commands attention as Lord Lakshman, check out his net worth.

Ravie Dubey’s net worth

From modelling to mythology, Ravie Dubey’s career trajectory shows an upward trend. While starring in several silver screen projects, the popular TV actor was able to build a fortune of INR 150 crore (approx.) with his actress wife, Sargun Mehta, according to IMDb. The entertainment industry estimates his solo net worth to be somewhere around INR 70 to INR 80 crore.

The Ranbir-Rano actor reportedly resides in a plush duplex penthouse in Mumbai, Goregaon, which is estimated to be approximately INR 8 crore. According to Mint, he also owns properties in Mumbai and Punjab. Apparently, he recently purchased a beach-facing villa in Goa, valued at over INR 4 crore. His luxury car collection includes an Audi Q7, a BMW 5 Series, and a Mercedes-Benz GLC.

His income streams mainly from leading television serials and starring in OTT shows. The actor, model, television presenter, and producer kicked off his acting career with the 2006 show, Stree Teri Kahani. Since then, he has showcased his acting prowess in serials like Doli Saja Ke, Saas Bina Sasural, and Jamai Raja. He has also participated in Nach Baliye 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Apart from this, Dubey is a very famous TV show host.

A couple of years ago, he co-founded the production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., with his wife. Since then, they have produced multiple successful TV shows and films, including Udaariyaan and Saunkan Saunkne. According to reports, Ravie charges INR 1–1.5 lakh per episode for daily soaps and over INR 10 lakh for OTT projects.

Now, he is all set to star as Lord Lakshman alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Part 1. As per Siasat, the 42-year-old actor reportedly received a salary between INR 2 crore and INR 4 crore for being part of Ramayana.

For the unversed, Ramayana is a two-part epic saga. While Part 1 is expected to hit cinemas by Diwali 2026, Ramayana Part 2 will be released around Diwali 2027.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates.

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