Rise And Fall S2: Karan Patel and Tej Pratap Yadav make an exit from Virender Sehwag hosted show; Report

Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise & Fall Season 2 has witnessed multiple exits within its first two weeks, adding to the drama surrounding the reality show. Premiering on MX Player by Prime Video on September 26, the series featured a promising line-up of contestants. However, four participants have already left the competition, with Karan Patel and Tej Pratap Yadav being the latest names to make buzz for their respective exits.

Why did Karan Patel exit Rise & Fall season 2?

According to a report by SCREEN, Karan Patel did not leave the show voluntarily but was forced to step away due to medical reasons. The actor, who is diabetic, reportedly requires insulin at regular intervals and takes multiple medications to manage his health. The demanding schedule of the reality series is said to have affected his well-being, making it difficult for him to continue participating in the competition.

The report further states that Karan had been unwell in the days leading up to his departure and underwent blood tests and other medical examinations. Following concerns raised by his medical reports, he was reportedly declared medically unfit to continue.

Why did Tej Pratap Yadav leave the show?

Unlike Karan, Tej Pratap Yadav reportedly left Rise & Fall 2 owing to his existing commitments. His participation had attracted considerable attention, with his lively personality making him one of the contestants to watch. Tej Pratap also became the season’s first ‘Ultimate Ruler’ after winning the title, marking a notable moment in his journey on the show.

According to the report, Tej Pratap was permitted to leave without paying the Rs 2 crore penalty reportedly applicable to contestants who exit voluntarily. His departure comes as another significant development for the ongoing season.

About Rise & Fall Season 2

Before these exits, Siwet Tomar was removed from the competition following a physical altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla, while Anish Bhagat was subsequently evicted. With four contestants now out of the race, the show is gearing up for another twist, as two wildcard contestants are expected to enter the competition soon.

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