Rise And Fall Season 2 Full 15 Contestants List: Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Rise & Fall Season 2 is gearing up to bring a fresh mix of television stars, actors, reality show personalities and digital creators to the small screen. Hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, the second season of the captive reality show is set to premiere on MX Player and Prime Video on September 26, 2026.

The show's central twist will give viewers a role in deciding who gets placed in the basement and who gets access to the penthouse. With 15 names confirmed for the show, here's everything to know about the contestants entering Rise & Fall Season 2.

1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary



Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became a household name after starring in Udaariyan and gained a larger fan base through her stint on Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka emerged as one of the season's strongest contenders and finished in third place. Salman Khan also praised her gameplay during the show. Following her Bigg Boss journey, she appeared in Naagin 7.



2. Swara Bhasker



Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is another prominent addition to the reality-show lineup. Known for films including Veere Di Wedding, Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa, Swara has also been vocal about social issues. Although she has previously appeared on a reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, Rise & Fall 2 marks her entry into the captive reality-show format.



3. Gautam Gulati



Gautam Gulati became popular with shows such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum before winning Bigg Boss 8 in 2015. More than a decade after his Bigg Boss victory, Gautam is returning as a reality-show contestant. He was also a part of MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand in 2023 and Roadies XX in 2025.



4. Sara Gurpal



Punjabi actor and singer Sara Gurpal will also enter the competition. She has appeared in films Manje Bistre and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal. Sara previously participated in Bigg Boss 14, although her journey came to an early end. She later competed in Reality Ranis of The Jungle 2 in 2025, where she emerged as the runner-up.



5. Karan Patel



Actor Karan Patel Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which ran from 2013 to 2019. The role established him as one of television's popular leading men. His other credits include Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasamh Se, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Karan was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and The 50.



6. Tej Pratap Yadav



Tej Pratap Yadav, who comes from a prominent family in Bihar, is set to make his reality TV debut with Rise & Fall Season 2. His presence adds a new dimension to a cast otherwise dominated by entertainment personalities and digital creators.

7. Niharika Tiwari



Content creator and reality-TV personality Niharika Tiwari has already experienced the reality-show circuit. She first appeared on Roadies. She later participated in Splitsvilla 16, where her relationship with Sorab Bedi garnered attention. The two recently announced their breakup.

8. Shehzad Poonawalla



Commentator Shehzad Poonawalla is another first-time reality-show participant on Rise & Fall Season 2.

9. Siwet Tomar



Model and actor Siwet Tomar first participated in Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, finishing as the first runner-up. He subsequently entered Splitsvilla 15 and made it close to the finale before being eliminated. Siwet was also part of The 50, making Rise & Fall his latest reality-show appearance.



10. Kaira Anu



Dentist and content creator Kaira Anu gained recognition through Splitsvilla 16, where she emerged as one of the prominent female contestants. She was rumored-to-be in a relationship with Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu.

11. Manish Kashyap



Popularly known as the ‘Son of Bihar’, Manish Kashyap is a digital creator and online personality with a strong following in the state. He has built his audience through videos that often focus on issues and subjects connected to everyday life.

12. Raj Grover



YouTuber Raj Grover has carved out a niche with comedy and everyday-life videos, many of which feature his family.



13. Anish Bhagat



Anish Bhagat began creating content in 2018 and gradually gained recognition for storytelling centered on people and their personal experiences. He has also ventured into music, releasing singles such as Souvenir and Kyu Tu Door. Anish also appeared in Bandish Bandits Season 2 as Kingshuk.



14. Irina Rudakova



Model and actor Irina Rudakova is also joining the competition. She had previously participated in Bigg Boss Marathi.

15. Kajal Raghwani



Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani rounds out the 15-member lineup. She has featured in popular films including Pratigya 2, Hukumat, Patna Se Pakistan, Muqaddar and Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna.



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