Rise And Fall Season 2: Shehzad Poonawalla reveals on asking makers to forgive Siwet Tomar, says 'Don't send him out'

Shehzad Poonawalla has opened up about his recent fight with Siwet Tomar on Rise & Fall Season 2. Poonawalla , who is making his reality-show debut, revealed that he had requested the show’s makers not to evict Siwet following their physical altercation. According to Shehzad, he wanted the makers to give the reality star another chance.



Shehzad says he asked makers to ‘keep’ Siwet

In a recent episode, Shehzad was seen discussing his concerns about staying on the show with Irina Rudakova. He admitted that he was worried about his public image after his argument with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and even contemplated quitting. Irina, however, encouraged him to apologize to Priyanka and continue playing the game.

While explaining why he felt he was always expected to compromise, Shehzad recalled what he did after his confrontation with Siwet. He said, “When I got beaten and I went out, in two hours of that while taking treatment, I told the makers, 'Don't send him out, keep him. Forgive him.' You know why I said so? Because that boy is 29-30 years old. This is his bread and butter. It's not my bread and butter. So when I can forgive Siwet, you think I can't apologize to Priyanka?”



Shehzad recalls his fight with Siwet

The confrontation between the two took place during the third episode when Shehzad named Siwet for elimination from the Ultimate Ruler race. Their argument intensified after Shehzad questioned Siwet’s decision to side with Swara Bhasker despite his earlier comments about not interacting with her.

The situation escalated when Siwet charged towards Shehzad. During the ensuing altercation, Shehzad’s kurta was torn, while Swara was seen asking Siwet not to hit him. Siwet was subsequently evicted from the show.



Siwet shares his side of the story

After his eviction, Siwet posted a video explaining his version of the incident. He claimed that he did not hit Shehzad and said his kurta was torn because he was holding Shehzad’s collar, causing him to slip. Siwet also alleged that Shehzad repeatedly provoked him with comments.

While acknowledging that violence was wrong, Siwet argued that Shehzad had also violated the rules and claimed that he should have faced consequences as well.

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