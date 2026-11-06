Rise And Fall Season 2 Winner: Shehzad Poonawalla beats Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to lift trophy, wins Rs 35 lakh

After six weeks of intense competition, drama, and unexpected twists, Rise & Fall Season 2 has finally found its winner. Shehzad Poonawalla emerged victorious, defeating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who secured the first runner-up position. Marking his reality television debut with the MX Original show, Shehzad lifted the coveted trophy and took home a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh.

Shehzad Poonawalla Wins Rise & Fall Season 2

The grand finale kicked off on an entertaining note, with all six finalists delivering special dance performances. Host Virender Sehwag then introduced a series of gifts that played a crucial role in determining the top five contestants. Niharika Tiwari became the first finalist to exit after Swara Bhasker, Shehzad, Gautam Gulati, and Karan Patel voted her out of the competition. Comedian Harsh Gujral also made a special appearance, adding humor to the high-pressure finale.

The competition intensified when the Tower lights turned red for Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker, bringing their journeys to an end due to a lack of votes. This paved the way for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati and Shehzad to compete for the ultimate title. Gautam finished as the second runner-up, while Priyanka secured the first runner-up position. Shehzad ultimately emerged as the show's winner and the ultimate Ruler.

Along with the golden trophy, Shehzad received Rs 35 lakh as prize money. In a heartwarming gesture, the reality show winner announced that he would donate the entire amount towards relief efforts for people affected by the devastating floods in Bihar and Assam.

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