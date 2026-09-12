Rohit Roy on TV vs Bollywood: ‘Television is a dustbin medium’, Says Film actors have more ‘grace’

Rohit Roy, who has worked extensively across television and films, recently shared his candid views on the two industries. Looking back at his career, the actor described television as a “dustbin medium” and questioned the creativity and conduct he sees within the TV fraternity.

Rohit Roy on television’s lack of creativity

Speaking on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, Rohit Roy was asked if TV industry has become more professional while losing some of its craft. The actor said, “This question has been asked of me several times, and I sometimes feel that I shouldn’t come across as ungrateful. But, television is a dustbin medium. You watch it today, it’s like yesterday’s newspaper. Tomorrow, you forget about it. So, in India, unfortunately, with the amount of content being created and the same kind of content being created, there’s hardly any creativity.”

He added that while shows such as Swabhimaan continue to be remembered, several other projects he has worked on have been forgotten by audiences.

Rohit was also asked about the perceived hierarchy between Bollywood and television. He said, “Quite honestly, television actors don’t have the carriage that film actors have. You see the public appearance of a film actor, you see the carriage with which he or she comes out, especially if he or she is a star. Of course, everybody puts on a front. But that front is graceful, dignified, stylish, cool, all of that.”

Rohit Roy on how TV actors conduct themselves

Elaborating on his views, Rohit said, “See a gathering of television actors and look at the way they behave. You’ll get your answer. You have to conduct yourself with a certain amount of grace, dignity. You can’t do hoo-haa and make stupid comments because you know the paps are there. Look at the kind of clothing, too.”

When the host suggested the Kkusum actor may have internalized the hierarchy between the two mediums, the actor maintained that “cinema is for posterity” and again referred to television as a “dustbin medium,” comparing the distinction to playing cricket for India versus representing a state in the Ranji Trophy.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh breaks down talking about ex boyfriend Karan Wahi and earlier 'marriage plans'