Rubina Dilaik hits back at Gaurav Khanna amid his divorce from Akanksha Chamola: ‘He made fun of our wedding’

Television stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have recently made headlines after sharing a candid conversation about their experiences with reality television and the public scrutiny surrounding their marriage. During a recent vlog with Hina Khan and her husband Rocky Jaiswal, the couple addressed an alleged past remark made by actor Gaurav Khanna on their marriage inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Read on!

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla question Gaurav Khanna’s comment on their marriage

On their YouTube channel 'the4POV', Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla reflected on the time Gaurav Khanna was set to participate in Bigg Boss 19. Rubina claimed that a mutual friend had asked him why he and his then-wife, Akanksha Chamola, did not enter the show together.

According to Rubina, Gaurav allegedly responded, “Rubina-Abhinav ki tarah apni shaadi ki dhajiya thodi na udaa ni hai. (I don't want to make a mockery of my marriage in public like Rubina and Abhinav).”

Apparently, Khanna was referring to the time when Rubina and Abhinav participated in Bigg Boss 14. During that period, they were navigating their own marital struggles. Hence, Gaurav’s comment came out as insensitive to them.

The timing of this revelation is significant, as it follows the recent news that the Celebrity Master Chef winner and Akanksha Chamola are separating after nearly a decade of marriage. Akanksha confirmed the divorce during her appearance on the reality show Lock Upp 2, noting that the couple had been living separately for a year.

Addressing this shift, Rubina remarked on the irony, stating, “He apparently made fun of our wedding, and now his wife has gone on a show and said they are going through a divorce.”

Abhinav also weighed in on the matter, noting that the Anupamaa actor probably wanted his comment to reach them which is why he said it to Abhinav’s close friend. “GK is so dumb. Maybe it was his intention for the remark to reach us. Well, it was well-received, and I am the one having the final laugh,” Shukla quipped.

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