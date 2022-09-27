Rubina Dilaik misses Abhinav Shukla on his birthday; Calls him ‘love and light' of her life

Rubina Dilaik is one of the leading names of the telly industry and is often referred to as boss lady. Rubina started her career with Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She recently won the hearts of the masses with her performances in Television's popular stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has truly been inspiring and a fun rollercoaster. Post the show, she is now seen as one of the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Rubina Dilaks husband Abhinav Shukla rings on his birthday on 27 September. On his special day, the actress shared a post for him.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants Rubina Dilaik has shared a post on social media in which she is seen on a trek with her husband Abhinav Shukla she is seen eating Maggi as they enjoy the picturesque view of the mountains she shared in the post that she is missing her husband as she is presently part of the dance reality show. she wrote in the captions, “Happy Birthday to the love and light of my life… @ashukla09 Missing you a little more Today.”