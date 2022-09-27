Rubina Dilaik misses Abhinav Shukla on his birthday; Calls him ‘love and light' of her life
Rubina Dilaik is one of the leading names of the telly industry and is often referred to as boss lady. Rubina started her career with Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She recently won the hearts of the masses with her performances in Television's popular stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has truly been inspiring and a fun rollercoaster. Post the show, she is now seen as one of the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Rubina Dilaks husband Abhinav Shukla rings on his birthday on 27 September. On his special day, the actress shared a post for him.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants Rubina Dilaik has shared a post on social media in which she is seen on a trek with her husband Abhinav Shukla she is seen eating Maggi as they enjoy the picturesque view of the mountains she shared in the post that she is missing her husband as she is presently part of the dance reality show. she wrote in the captions, “Happy Birthday to the love and light of my life… @ashukla09 Missing you a little more Today.”
See her post here-
Rubina Dilaik got married to Abhinav Shukla in 2019, but they had problems in marriage. the couple enter Bigg Boss 14 together and resolve the issues and they came out of the show with a stronger bond.
On the professional front, Rubina was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and she was the winner of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. Rubina is seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
