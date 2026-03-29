Rupali Ganguly recalls when Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi turned down her first gig audition: 'He stopped me...'

Television star Rupali Ganguly recently revisited a pivotal moment from her early career when she faced rejection during an audition with filmmaker Rajan Shahi. While chatting with Farah Khan for her vlog, Rupali candidly shared how she was turned away midway through her audition. “When I went for Rajan ji’s audition, I got rejected. He stopped my audition midway and said okay, fine. When I came out, I wondered what this was because there are so many people in line and you don’t even know what the role is. Later, I found out it was a double role. So I insisted on giving the audition again.”



When Rupali Ganguly was rejected after first audition



Despite being the daughter of filmmaker Anil Ganguly and having early exposure to films, Rupali once chose a completely different path. She revealed, “I joined Dadar Catering and thought I would cook food there because the salary of a chef is good. But once the bug of acting bites you, it never leaves. I was doing theatre with Janak Toprani and Dinesh Kapoor. From there, I think Shobha De saw me and cast me for her show Sukanya. But before that show could start, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi began, which was Rajan Shahi’s first directorial. I went back the next day and asked for one more chance. He agreed and made me perform several scenes, around eight scenes over three to three-and-a-half hours, and then he finally cast me. That’s how my television journey began.”

Rupali Ganguly wins the Best Actor TV Female Award at the PSSI Award 2026

Rupali Ganguly joined the team of Anupamaa in 2020. Since then, the TV show has trended every year, becoming one of the most-loved shows. Her portrayal of the main character is highly praised. As she continues to deliver an impressive performance, she was bestowed with the title of Best Actor TV Female at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026. Developed by Leena Gangopadhyay, the family drama is reportedly a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series, Sreemoyee. It is also one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Rupali Ganguly is the Best Actor TV Female, Dilip Joshi honored with the Best Actor TV Male award