Rupali Ganguly's mother brings the house down as she dances on Shararat from Dhurandhar at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 were held on March 25 at the elegant JW Marriott in Mumbai. The 5th successful edition turned out to be a night full of surprises and pure joy. The atmosphere was electric with celebrities from films and television coming together to celebrate talent and style. While the red carpet saw many glamorous entries, the real magic happened on stage when families and friends shared heartfelt moments that made the evening extra special.

What stole everyone's heart was the adorable family performance by Rupali Ganguly, her talented choreographer brother Vijay Ganguly, and their energetic mother Rajani Ganguly. Vijay had won the award for Best Choreographer for the hit song Shararat from the movie Dhurandhar, and the family decided to celebrate it in the most fun way. They took the stage and danced to the peppy track with full enthusiasm. Rajani ji looked full of life, not just matching steps with her children but actually leading them, bringing the house down with her lively moves. The video of their performance quickly spread online, with fans calling it the cutest and most wholesome moment of the night.

Adding to the excitement, Rupali also delivered her famous monologue from the popular show Anupamaa. As soon as she started with her powerful "Marungi" dialogue, the entire audience cheered loudly. Her timing and energy were spot on, and it felt like a mini episode of the show right there on stage. The crowd went wild, clapping and laughing along.

This lovely family act reminded everyone how Bollywood and TV families often blend work with real-life bonds. Rupali looked graceful as she accepted her Best Actor TV Female award, while the light-hearted dance with her brother and mother added warmth to the glamorous evening.

Moments like these make the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards so memorable. It’s a perfect mix of glitz, talent, and simple family happiness that fans love watching. Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 was graced by major stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Ahaan Panday, and more.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Complete list of winners ft. Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Akshay Kumar and more