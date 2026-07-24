Saanvi Talwar alleges Karan Kundrra kissed her without consent: ‘Then slapped me so hard, I fell to the ground’

Content Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics that may be distressing or triggering for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

The television industry is prone to drama. But few controversies match the shocking claims recently made by actress Saanvi Talwar. Opening up about her time working with Karan Kundrra on the show Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Saanvi made explosive allegations regarding an ugly on-set spat between the co-stars that took place years ago. Read on!

Saanvi Talwar alleges Karan Kundrra kissed her before director’s cue

While talking to Telly Masala, actress Saanvi Talwar went down memory lane and spoke about shocking incident that still haunts her. She stated that the tension began while they were filming a romantic scene in which Karan Kundrra had to kiss her and she had to slap him.

“Karan kissed me before the director's cue,” she claimed, adding, “So, that was a wrong move, wasn't it? When the director didn't say anything like 'we have to do it now,' how did you do that? So, I slapped him.”

Things reportedly took a turn shortly after the initial incident. Saanvi alleged that the Desi Bling fame walked away momentarily, only to return a few minutes later and retaliate in front of the entire crew.

“After that, he left. Then he came back 10-15 minutes later and slapped me so hard in front of everyone. A boy's hand is much heavier than a girl's hand. And he slapped me so hard that I fell to the ground, and there wasn't a single person there, not from the crew, not from the direction team, not a single person supported me in any way,” she claimed.

The actress added that the incident left her deeply traumatized. She alleged that Karan abused her and her parents. Hence, she drove down to her home and contemplated quitting the industry altogether.

The actress also claimed that producer Ekta Kapoor later reached out to her and apologised on Karan's behalf.

As of now, Karan hasn’t commented or released any statement on the matter.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi Prakash is ‘not born to fit in’, Karan Kundrra is a creative genius, reveals Desi Bling’s Dyuti Parruck