Samarth Jurel Net Worth: Inside Laughter Chefs 2 star’s fortune from Rs. 6 to 8 Crore feat earnings, cars

TV star and reality TV fame Samarth Jurel (affectionately known as 'Chintu') has become a household name. While his on-screen presence is increasing, thanks to his stint in Bigg Boss 17 and his comic timing in Laughter Chefs 2, his balance is seeing a significant glow-up, too.

Inside Samarth Jurel’s growing fortune

As of 2026, Samarth Jurel’s net worth is estimated to be between INR 6 crore and INRs 8 crore, according to The Times of India and HerZindagi. Apparently, the actor had a humble beginning and started in the entertainment industry with a modest daily wage of INR 5,000 during his Udaariyaan days. However, it was his participation in Laughter Chefs 2 that allegedly catapulted his earnings.

Industry insiders suggest Samarth is charging between INR 55,000 and INR 75,000 per episode for the hit cooking-comedy show. His rising fortune is fuelled by high-value brand endorsements on social media and appearances in music videos. Talking about his luxury car collection, the model and TV actor is a proud owner of a swanky Range Rover.

He is living his Range Rover dream by owning the sleek black luxury SUV valued at approximately INR 80–82 Lakh. He shared the milestone on Instagram with a heartwarming video featuring his family.

While he has been part of several TRP-topping shows, rumors suggested that he will be part of the high-stakes reality show The Traitors India Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar. However, in a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Samarth put those rumors to rest by stating, “I don't know... names keep coming up for me. I’ve seen the first season, and it’s very difficult. But as of now, I am not in it.”

While his fans are eagerly waiting to see him in the show with 20 other contestants, they are also looking forward to what he has for them in store next. Samarth Jurel’s inspiring story from earning INR 5000 to owning his dream vehicle shows he is working hard towards becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the TV and web show space.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

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