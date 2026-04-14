Samay Raina Net Worth: Inside controversial comedian's Rs 210 Crore fortune, from swanky cars to YouTube earnings

Samay Raina has returned after the controversy surrounding his show, India’s Got Latent. After the last episode of his show was highly criticized, he removed all the episodes and took a brief hiatus. But the comedian and YouTuber made a comeback with his comedy special titled Still Alive. However, some part of it has angered actor Mukesh Khanna.

Samay Raina’s net worth

Social media has again started talking about Samay Raina. But this time, it’s not as bad. After the video of his comedy special, Still Alive, dropped, the public has been generous with their input for his return. While he steadily regains his popularity, let's take a look at his fortune. Over the past years as a content creator, YouTuber, and stand-up comedian, Samay has built a fortune that is reportedly between Rs 140 crore and Rs 210 crore.

Brand endorsements, YouTube ad revenue, subscriptions, advertisements, and public appearances also add to his rising net worth. Industry insiders speculate he earns close to Rs 40 crore every year, making him among the top-earning creators in India.

Among the many luxury items that he owns is a lavish home in Mumbai where the public figure resides. Estimated to be around Rs 2 crore, the spacious property has a modern touch to it. Apparently, he also has an ancestral home in Jammu and Kashmir. Coming to his impressive line-up of cars, he is a proud owner of the celebrity favorite vehicle, Toyota Vellfire, which costs around Rs 1.22 crore and upwards, depending upon its features, reported The Times of India.

The winner of Comicstaan Season 2 also has a Ford Mustang worth Rs 90 lakh, a swanky Mini Cooper worth Rs 45 lakh, a Mercedes-Benz valued at Rs 1.1 crore, and a Honda City priced around Rs 12 lakh. Seems like he is fond of cars a little too much. At a glance, Samay comes across as a man who isn’t fond of watches, but his shoe collection tells a different tale. Reports indicate that he also owns multiple high-end gadgets like cameras and gaming consoles.

Holiday is one aspect where he must be spending a whopping amount of money since he has been jetting off to locations like Dubai, Paris, Scotland, New York, and more.

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