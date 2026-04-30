Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi announce first pregnancy via surrogacy, call it their ‘most beautiful story’; PICS

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi’s journey to pregnancy is a story of hope and resilience. It’s been a while since the popular TV couple has been wanting to step into parenthood. Finally, after multiple failed IVF attempts, they are blessed with this piece of good news. Minutes ago, they announced to the world about their pregnancy that’s happening via surrogacy.

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi announce pregnancy

In a heartwarming update that has sent ripples of joy across social media, actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband, actor-writer Avinash Dwivedi, have announced they are expecting their first child. The couple took to Instagram to share the milestone. Captioning the carousel of images, they expressed, “We Are PREGNANT. Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins.”

Take a look:

Sambhavna and Avinash, the Dupahiya fame, revealed their pregnancy through a dedicated announcement photoshoot. The pictures capture the duo radiating happiness as they prepare to embark on this new chapter of parenthood. It also features one of their pet dogs posing cutely next to the ultrasound scan picture.

Fans and their well-wishers expressed joy as the announcement was an emotional moment, given their transparent and often difficult journey toward starting a family. The couple has been vocal about their struggles with conception in the past. Over the last few years, Mandala Murders actress used her social media platforms and vlogs to candidly discuss the physical and emotional toll of multiple failed IVF cycles.

After several unsuccessful attempts, the couple has opted for surrogacy to welcome their little one. As soon as the news broke, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from industry friends and fans alike. Celebs like Gajraj Rao, Sunita Ahuja, Saqib Saleem, Debina Bonnerjee, Charu Asopa, Jamie Lever, Delnaaz Irani, Bhati Singh, Gauahar Khan, Rashmi Desai, Mahi Vij, and more expressed happiness.

Sambhavna and Avinash tied the knot in 2016. They also always shared a close-knit relationship with their audience. Hence, their good news seems like a collective victory for everyone who has followed their journey.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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