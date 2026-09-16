Sambhavna Seth, Avinash Dwivedi reveal their twins Dhwajah and Yugaarth's faces on Ganesh Chaturthi

After a long wait, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi have finally given fans a glimpse of their newborn twins, daughter Dhwajah and son Yugaarth. The couple, who embraced parenthood after 10 years of marriage, welcomed their twins on June 4, 2026, through surrogacy. On September 15, Sambhavna took to Instagram to introduce the twins to the world on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sambhavna Seth shares adorable first glimpse of their twins

Sambhavna shared a series of heartwarming pictures featuring her family. In the first frame, she and Avinash can be seen lovingly holding their babies. The pictures offer a closer look at the twins, while another adorable moment captures the little ones in the arms of their grandparents. Sharing the photographs, Sambhavna wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Meet our little angels Dhwajah and Yugaarth.”

Check out the twins' face reveal post below:



Sambhavna and Avinash announced twins’ arrival in June

The couple had announced in April that they were expecting their first children through surrogacy. On June 4, they shared the news of their twins’ arrival with a picture of themselves holding the babies. Their emotional announcement read, “Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude. HAR HAR MAHADEV.” The birth marked a deeply cherished milestone for the couple following their long struggle with infertility.

Sambhavna is known for her work as an actor and television personality. She became a prominent face in the Bhojpuri industry through her dance performances and was eventually called the “Bhojpuri Helen”. She later appeared in Hindi projects, including 36 China Town. Her participation in Bigg Boss 2 in 2008 further increased her popularity among television audiences. Sambhavna married actor and filmmaker Avinash Dwivedi in 2016.

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