Sambhavna Seth reveals the names of her twins with husband Avinash Dwivedi; Shares heartwarming PICS

Actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband, writer Avinash Dwivedi, have officially introduced their twins to the world. After a long and emotional journey to parenthood, the couple took to social media to reveal the names of their baby boy and baby girl, delighting fans with heartwarming family photos from their naming ceremony.

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi reveal twins' names

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sambhavna wrote, “MEET OUR SON ‘YUGAARTH and DAUGHTER – DHWAJAH’.” The post marked a special milestone for the family, as they celebrated the newest additions to their lives with loved ones.

The photos beautifully capture the family's joyful moments at home. Sambhavna looked radiant in a red kurta, while Avinash complemented her in a blue kurta. In one picture, the couple is seen smiling warmly at the camera while holding their newborns close, while another captures the parents lovingly gazing at their babies. Respecting their children's privacy, the couple concealed the twins' faces with emoticons.

A decade-long journey to parenthood

Sambhavna and Avinash welcomed their twins, a son and a daughter, via surrogacy on June 4, 2026, bringing an end to their decade-long wait to become parents. Their arrival marked an emotional turning point after years of perseverance, hope and unwavering support for each other.

The couple's path to parenthood was far from easy. Sambhavna has openly spoken about enduring multiple miscarriages, several unsuccessful IVF attempts and numerous fertility treatments. She and Avinash also revealed that they had tried to conceive naturally for years before ultimately choosing surrogacy.

Throughout the journey, Sambhavna documented her experiences on her YouTube channel, offering an honest glimpse into the emotional highs and lows of infertility. She also shared the touching moments surrounding the birth of her twins, where she was seen breaking down in happy tears, making the milestone even more meaningful for her.