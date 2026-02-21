Sargun Mehta calls out 'baseless' pregnancy rumors with Ravi Dubey: 'How fast am I birthing them?'

Television’s beloved couple, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, grabbed eyeballs when some reports suggested they’re expecting their first child. Since there’s no truth to the rumors, the actress and producer decided to shut down the chatter by releasing an official update. In the note shared on social media, she slammed the reports, calling them “baseless.” Read on!

Sargun Mehta rubbishes pregnancy rumors with Ravi Dubey

Sargun Mehta, a popular name in TV and the Punjabi film industry, took to her social media on Saturday to call out reports suggesting she’s pregnant. The Phulwa actress shared an Instagram story which read, “News apparently knows before us about our ‘pregnancy for the last two years’.” Through the post, she asked people to calm down and stop spreading baseless news. In the caption, she also questioned, “How do you know about a pregnancy that me and ravi are unaware about?”

Later, Sargun also penned her thoughts about the rumors on her Instagram Stories. Since rumors of her pregnancy have been circulating for the past two years, the Saunkan Saunkaney 2 fame star was quick to inquire, “Where are these children going, and how fast am I birthing them?”

She further asked if the people reporting such unverified information know her doctor or are just making stuff up because they saw her visiting a salon or a café. “Ravi and I don't even know about this "pregnancy,", so thank you for being so very aware,” Mehta highlighted, adding that it is just baseless news. “It wouldn't take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it,” she concluded.

Apart from being an ace actress, Sargun also produces shows along with her husband, Ravi Dubey. Despite being a dream team, they do have disagreements about their projects. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mehta revealed how they resolve professional differences without it affecting their personal lives.

She told us, “Well, we fight, we argue, we discuss, and then we go to separate rooms. We don't talk for a few hours. And then one of us comes back with a better solution.”

