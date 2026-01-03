Saumya Tandon’s co-star Aasif Sheikh explains why TV actors are dominating in Dhurandhar: ‘We are more committed and serious’

It’s always heartening to see talent get its due, and the massive success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is doing more than just breaking box office records—it’s breaking industry stereotypes.

While Ranveer Singh leads the charge, the film’s secret weapon has been its ensemble cast, featuring seasoned TV veterans like Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Rakesh Bedi. Their transition to the big screen has caught the attention of fans and peers alike, including Saumya’s former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-star, Aasif Sheikh.

In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Aasif opened up about why this film feels like a "breakthrough" moment for television actors who have long fought against industry bias.



‘TV Actors are More Committed, Serious, and Efficient’ says Aasif Sheikh



For years, an invisible barrier existed between the small screen and the silver screen. Aasif Sheikh noted that even with the rise of OTT, the label of ‘TV actor’ often came with an unfair stigma. However, Dhurandhar seems to have shattered that glass ceiling.

“Look, there has been a very big breakthrough," Aasif shared. "Just see how many TV actors are in the hit film Dhurandhar—Rakesh Bedi, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera—they are all TV actors, playing different roles. So I feel this is a good opening for TV actors. And everyone has done their work successfully."

Aasif didn’t hold back when discussing the work ethic that TV actors bring to a film set. He believes the rigorous demands of television schedules create a level of discipline that is hard to match. “But I can confidently say that we are much more efficient, committed, serious, and sincere. Because that’s how we were brought up—we have to finish the work. And all of us share this attitude: we don’t compromise on our work. We know that if we compromise, it will show on the screen. It’s an unspoken rule that you have to give your best, no matter what. Whatever your capacity is as an actor, you have to give your best."

The first installment of Dhurandhar has set a high bar, boasting a powerhouse cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Manav Gohil.

The momentum is only building as fans look toward the future. Dhurandhar 2 is already scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2026. It’s shaping up to be a historic day at the Indian box office, as the sequel is set to clash with the highly anticipated Yash starrer, Toxic.

