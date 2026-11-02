Scam 2010 on OTT: When and where to watch Hansal Mehta's next instalment feat Siddharth Bodke

After the massive success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Hansal Mehta is returning with the next chapter of the popular franchise. Titled Scam 2010, the series will feature Siddharth Bodke in the lead role. The much-awaited next instalment of the Scam franchise is finally taking shape! The makers have unveiled the first look of Scam 2010, directed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

Scam 2010 OTT release date: When and where to watch?

For those wondering when and where to watch the upcoming series, Scam 2010 is scheduled to premiere in January 2027 on Sony LIV. The streaming platform has confirmed the release window, although an exact premiere date is yet to be announced. Backed by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, the upcoming series marks the third chapter in the acclaimed franchise.

Check out the promo below:

Siddharth Bodke to headline Hansal Mehta's Scam 2010

Talking about his experience of stepping into the character, Siddharth Bodke shared, “Playing the lead character in Scam 2010 has honestly been one of the most challenging and special experiences of my career. What interested me the most was understanding the man behind the image. We all know the larger-than-life personality, but I wanted to explore who he really was, what drove him, and why he made the choices he did.”

He further added, “I’ve lived with this character for a long time, and the process has taught me so much, not just as an actor but also as a person. Working with Hansal sir has been an incredible learning experience and a lot of fun! The Scam series already has such a strong legacy, and being trusted to take that forward is a huge responsibility. I’m genuinely excited for people to finally see what we’ve created.”

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