Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Charmi has a new plan to find Namrata’s truth

Nandini is quite confused as first there is Charmi who is trying to come closer to Darsh, and then she has doubts about Namrata as well. She had met Aatish once who was very excited about gifting a saree to his wife for Teej and she feels such a person can't hit his wife. Meanwhile, Darsh got a beautiful jewellery set made for her for Teej but gave it to Namrata when she said she also wanted the same set. Namrata very cleverly gave the set to Charmi so that she can wear it for Teej.

Later, Nandini meets her sister in the market where Aatish follows her. He asks for her help and tells her that Namrata has created a fake story of domestic violence. Just then Charmi comes and interrupts their conversation. She asks Aatish to leave or else she will call Darsh. Next, we see that Charmi decides to get ready in Darsh's room so that he can help her wear the set. Unaware that it's Charmi, Darsh helps with the jewellery but is shocked to see Nandini standing at the door. Nandini questions Charmi about being in her room and the necklace too, but Namrata tells her that she is the one who gave it to her. We also see Charmi talking to someone about a new plan to get rid of Nandini.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Nandini does the puja for Teej. She had an idol in her hand which was about to fall because of Namrata but Namrata held it with her injured hand. She then questions Namrata about how she was able to use her hand with a dislocated shoulder. So what really is Charmi's plan? Will Namrata's truth come out? To know what happens next keep watching Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.

