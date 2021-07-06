Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILER: Darsh gets his eyesight back; Family introduces Charmi as Nandini to him

Darsh’s operation is successful and the family brings Charmi as Nandini, in front of him to save him from going into trauma. Nandini starts living with a little girl.

The show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has taken a massive turn with Darsh getting his eyesight back. In the previous episodes, it was shown that Nandini had left home because of the allegations put on her by the family and Darsh. But, later, Shobhit confessed his plan that he wanted to spoil the marriage of Darsh and Nandini as he was suffering. The family goes out to look for Nandini when they get to know that she had died in a car accident.

In the present episode, it will be shown that Darsh will be asking for Nandini in the hospital, but everyone tells him that she is at home. Darsh will undergo an eye operation and will gain his eyesight back. The doctors will tell the family to ensure that Darsh does not go through any stress and should not have tears in his eyes for some time as it can affect him.

There will 13-days leap in the show as the family makes preparations for the last rites of Nandini. It will be shown that Darsh’s dressing will be removed and when he comes home, Charmi will be shown as Nandini.

Darsh will be confused as he had a different image of her in his mind. He had thought that she was short in height and also feels different on touching her hands.

In another scene, Nandini is seen taking the little girl to her home. Her parents had died in that accident and the girl starts calling her mumma.

With massive changes in the lives of Darsh and Nandini, it will be difficult to say if they will ever meet again. How long will the family hide the truth from Darsh and what will he do next? These questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

