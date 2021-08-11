Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILER: Darsh thinks Charmi is hiding something from him

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is keeping the audience on the edge of the set from its storyline. The current track shows Darsh is doubting Charmi (who is portraying herself as Nandini) and feels that she is hiding something from him. The audience will see that Rajvee falls sick. And there is a ritual that Darsh needs to perform where he needs to put sindoor in the temple and then Nandini needs to put in her head. Darsh did it and asked Charmi to put it on her head.

Once Darsh was gone, everyone stopped Charmi to do so because she is not yet married to him. They ask Nandini to do it for Darsh's sake. In the upcoming episode, we will see that someone attacks Nandini (who is portraying herself as Ishani). Who is that person? Why did they attack her? To know what happens next keep watching "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha".

Recently, viewers saw that Rajeev had come up with a plan. He will be asking Darsh to marry Charmi again. Now Darsh feels that Charmi is Nandini. Hence, he agrees to the marriage and accepts her baby. On the other side, Darsh's father feels that hiding the truth from him is wrong and they should tell the truth about Nandini to him. But Rajvee stops him and says that he might lose his eyesight because of the shock. But there is another major problem that the family needs to tackle, which is Charmi’s pregnancy.

The show features Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, Milloni Kapadia, Bharat Pahuja, Varun Sharma and Purvi Vyas.

Also Read: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Nandini decides to never come back; Rajvee asks Darsh to re marry Charmi