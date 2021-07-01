Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILER: Shobhit reveals his evil plans to family; Nadini meets with a deadly accident

The present plot of the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has taken an exciting turn as Shobit makes everyone believe that Nandini is having a secret affair with her childhood friend. The whole family gets under his influence and starts believing that she is cheating on Darsh. Nandini tries to prove her innocence but nobody believes her. Shobhit is overjoyed to see his plan going successfully and now his brother Darsh will also part from his true love.

But his happiness is short-lived as Charmi comes to meet him and she tells him that he is very wrong. On realizing his mistake, he went to his family and confesses his whole plan and intentions. Darsh is shocked to his core and finds it hard to believe that his own brother was plotting against him. Shobhit also revealed that Nandini was innocent. Darsh feels guilty about not trusting Nandini again. Everyone tries to console him but to no avail.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Shobhit is stopped by some policemen, who tell him that a woman named Nandini Rawal has met with an accident. It is not confirmed if Nandini is really dead or alive. The details will be unveiled in the upcoming episodes.

The show is produced under the banner of Full House Media and it features some highly talented actors including Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, Milloni Kapadia, Bharat Pahuja, Varun Sharma, Purvi Vyas, and others. The show is among the most popular shows on Indian television screens.