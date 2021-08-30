Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Charmi confronts Namrata for faking injuries; Rajvee gets angry at Nandini

In the recent episode of the popular daily soap Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, it is seen that Namrata comes back to Rawal house and tells everyone that her husband physically abused her. She also showed her bruises to the family, which makes everyone very angry at her husband. They decide to teach him a lesson. Later, it is shown that Charmi confronts Namrata and says that she knows that the injuries are fake and nothing like that has happened.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that the women of the Rawal family are preparing for the Teej celebration. Everyone is going to visit the temple, when suddenly Namrata loses her balance and the idol she was holding almost slips from her hands. But she saves it from falling, by using her fractured hand. Nandini sees that and asks her about her hand. Rajvee gets angry at her for questioning Namrata and questions her as to how she can doubt her injuries.

It will be seen in the upcoming episodes if Nandini will be able to find out the truth about Namrata. It will be interesting to see what Charmi will do as she knows the truth. It was shown in the recent episodes that Charmi has gotten obsessed with Darsh and plans to remove Nandini from her way.