Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Charmi pregnant with Shobit's child; Darsh brings Nandini home

The major twist comes in the life of Darsh and Nandini as they come face to face in the show ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’. It was shown that Vanlata and Gunjan kidnapped Vinni. Nandini will be coming to her rescue and meets Vanlata over there. Vanlata thinks that it is the ghost of Nandini that has come to take revenge on her, so she reveals the truth to her.

It is shown that Charmi is pregnant with Shobhit’s child, and Rajvee assures her that nothing will happen to the baby. Hence, they lie that it is Darsh’s child. In the market area, Nandini sees that Charmi has fallen sick and rushes to help her. At the same time, Darsh will also reach there and assist Charmi, which makes Nandini feel that he has moved on with her.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be seen that Darsh brings Nandini home, which will completely shock Rajvee. She and the family has been hiding the truth about Nandini, hence seeing her with Darsh makes her stressed about him getting to know the truth.