Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Charmi takes Naveen’s help for ruining Nandini's Teej

In the recent episodes of the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, it is seen that all the women of the Rawal family are seen preparing for the Teej festival. Namrata comes to her home and tells everyone that she is a victim of domestic abuse. Hence, her husband Aatish meets Nandini and tells her about the fake story of Namrata and asks for her help to reveal the truth.

Later, the Rawals are seen visiting the temple to celebrate Teej, where Namrata loses her balance and the idol that Nandini was holding in her hand was about to fall. But Namrata saves the idol by using her other hand in which she had dislocated shoulder.

Nandini is shocked to see this and questions her about her injuries. Rajvee becomes angry at her for cross-questioning Namrata about her bruises.

After the rituals, everyone goes home and ladies gear up for breaking their fast. Aatish also comes there and tells everyone that Nandini’s sister had called him. But in reality, it was Charmi who had planned this with the help of Naveen to trap Nandini.

In the upcoming episode of the show, it will be seen that Darsh stops Namrata from leaving home and accidentally pushes Nandini, and her thali falls down. It will be seen in the upcoming episode if Darsh apologises to her or not. We will also see if Nandini will find out the truth behind Charmi’s plan.

The show is produced under Sonali and Amir Jaffar's banner Full House Media. It features Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, Milloni Kapadia, Bharat Pahuja, Varun Sharma and Purvi Vyas.



