Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Darsh finally reveals Nandini’s identity

The popular show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is showing a high voltage drama. Recently, viewers saw that Nandini was kidnapped by someone who told her that Darsh's life is in danger. Shobhit came to her rescue and she was able to Darsh. Later, we get to know all Darsh planned to reveal Nandini's identity. She questioned everyone in the family about why they didn't tell him anything about the real Nandini. Rajvee tries to get hold of the situation but things only worsen.

To note, Darsh doubted Charmi and wanted to know the truth. He believed that she is hiding something from him. He tries his best to know what failed every time. Even family members were also lying to him. And then to know the truth he planned this. When he revealed it to all everyone was shocked and felt trapped in their lie. Darsh and Nandini are husband and wife but Charmi was creating the problem.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Nandini tells Darsh that she is not going to stay. Will Darsh be able to get her back? To know what happens next keep watching "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha".

Produced under Sonali and Amir's banner Full House Media, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha features Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, Milloni Kapadia, Bharat Pahuja, Varun Sharma and Purvi Vyas, to name a few. The show airs on Star Plus.

