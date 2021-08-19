Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Darsh gets arrested, Nandini vows to prove he's innocent

The show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is keeping the audience entertained. The makers are coming up with new twists. Recently, viewers saw Rajvee was attacked. And Darsh was the first one to see the body, but the police called him a suspect and arrested him. While Rajvee's body was being taken in the ambulance, Nandini saw her finger moving and when she reached the hospital, the doctors said that she is in a coma. Nandini leaves for the police station and tells the police that Rajvee is still alive and she vows to prove Darsh's innocence.

Meanwhile, at home, Charmi meets Nandini and tells her the truth about her unborn child. Though Nandini is upset with her for telling a lie, she tells her that she will support her. They later find a receipt from a bank and guess that it must be of the murderer. In the upcoming episode, we will see that the police inform them that they found only one fingerprint on the glass and it is of Darsh. How will Nandini prove Darsh's innocence? To know what happens next keep watching Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.

Earlier, viewers saw how Darsh got Nandini kidnapped to reveal the truth. He was doubting Charmi and to clear it, he created all this drama. He loves Nandini a lot and also asks to forgive him.

Produced under Sonali and Amir Jaffer's banner Full House Media, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha features Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, Milloni Kapadia, Bharat Pahuja, Varun Sharma and Purvi Vyas.

