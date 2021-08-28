Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Namrata accuses husband of domestic abuse; Vinni meets with an accident

In the recent episodes of the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, it is seen that Nandini and Darsh are getting closer and have developed feelings for one another. But on the other hand, Charmi is seen getting more and more obsessed with Darsh. She is seen leaving no stone unturned in keeping Darsh away from Nandini.

In the upcoming episode, it is seen that the Rawals are seen doing preparations for celebrating Raksha Bandhan. But during the celebrations, Namrata reveals shocking news to the family as she tells them that her husband hits her and even shows her bruises to them. Everyone gets riled up and decides to teach him a lesson.

Moreover, in the upcoming episodes, it will be shown that Nandini goes to pick Vinni from tuition. She becomes excited to see Nandini and crosses the road hurriedly to go to her. It will be seen that Vinni might meet with an accident. With Nandini already present there, will she be able to save Vinni from getting hurt?

Well, if you haven't missed it, earlier, it was shown that someone tries to kill Rajvee but she is saved at the last moment. Some drops of blood were found on a broken trophy and on examining, it was found that Charmi was behind it.